Woman dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Colleyville

One woman died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her vehicle in Colleyville on Wednesday evening.

Colleyville police say they were dispatched to a major accident around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Cheek Sparger Road.

When officers arrived, they observed a black 2010 Volvo and a white 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage off the roadway with major damage to both vehicles.

According to police, witnesses observed the black Volvo traveling northbound on SH-26 at a high rate of speed before it collided with the white Mistubishi in the intersection.

The driver and sole occupant of the white Mitsubishi had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old Irving man was identified as the driver of the black Volvo and was arrested at the scene for intoxication manslaughter, according to Colleyville Police. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police say the 62-year-old victim in the fatal crash was from Bedford and her next of kin has been notified.