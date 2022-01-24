Woman Dies After Vehicle Rollover in Arlington

A woman is dead after her vehicle rolled off an exit ramp from Interstate 20 in Arlington Monday afternoon.

At around 1:09 p.m Monday, the Arlington Police Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the exit ramp that leads from westbound I-20 to Green Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators believe the driver of a Jeep Wrangler, a 30-year-old female, lost control of her vehicle as she was coming down the exit ramp and went off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators determined she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Investigators believe wet road conditions may have been a factor.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.