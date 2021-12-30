Woman Dies After Intentionally Driving Into Pond in North Fort Worth: PD

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

Authorities were working to recover the body of a woman who police say intentionally drove off a cliff and into a pond Thursday in a North Fort Worth neighborhood.

In a news conference, Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said officers received a crisis intervention call at 12:54 p.m. involving a possible overdose.

Officers arrived at the home where the call originated and were given a description of the woman and the vehicle she was driving. Officers found her parked in the vehicle at the edge of a pond at a former rock quarry near the 700 block of Riverflat Drive.

Before officers could talk to her, she drove off the ravine and into the water below, Calzada said. The officers called for help and even tried to pull her from the vehicle, but were unable to reach her.

What began as a rescue mission ultimately turned into a recovery effort, said Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

"Extremely saddening, especially this time of the year with the holidays," Drivdahl said. "Our hearts go out to the families who must really be hurting at this time," Drivdahl said. "It's just a heartbreaking scene out here."

The Fort Worth fire and police departments were among the crews that responded to help, a MedStar spokesman said.

Investigators have not released the woman's name.

