Woman Dies After Being Pulled From House Fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were called to house fire in Old East Dallas on Sunday night that left one woman dead.

DFR units were dispatched to the 400 block of North Peak Street at 9:20 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call of a fire at a residence.

Reports indicated a roof on fire in a two-story home.

Dallas police evacuated five people from the home. A sixth person was said to be in the attic of the home which had been converted to a living space.

Firefighters were able to get to the room and found a woman unresponsive and had burn injuries. Fire crews quickly pulled her out of the home.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

DFR Investigators are working with DPD to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

