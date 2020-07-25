Woman Slain in Old East Dallas; Suspect in Custody: Police

A suspect is in custody in a woman's slaying Saturday in Old East Dallas, police say.

Police were dispatched about 11 a.m. to an assist officer call in the 4900 block of Terry Street, near South Fitzhugh Avenue, where the woman was found dead.

Police did not say how the woman was killed but said she was dead by "homicidal means." Her identity has not been released.

One person is in custody in the slaying, which police said appears to have been domestic.

No additional details were available Saturday afternoon.