Woman Dead After Jumping Out of Vehicle on I-30: Sheriff's Department

A 27-year-old woman is dead after she jumped out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Dallas police received multiple reports at about 2:24 a.m. to report that the woman was laying on I-30 at Winslow Avenue after jumping from the vehicle, the department said.

Investigators believe the woman, whose identity has not been released, was accidentally struck by several vehicles. She died at the scene, officials said.

The sheriff's department said detectives think a disagreement between the passengers in the vehicle led to the woman to open the door.

The driver of the vehicle she was in stopped, officials said.

