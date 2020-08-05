Fort Worth

Woman Critically Hurt After Drunken-Driving Crash, 1 in Custody: Fort Worth PD

A driver was arrested after a crash early Wednesday in Fort Worth that left a woman critically injured, police say.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:35 a.m. along the 5100 block of Ramey Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a car with two passengers lost control and crashed through a fence and into a wooded area, flipping the vehicle.

A woman in the back seat was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The drive and front passenger did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, faces a charge of intoxication assault, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

