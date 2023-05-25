Woman Confesses to Killing Estranged Husband With Hammer: Police

An Arlington woman is facing a murder charge after telling police she killed her husband with a hammer after being asked to sign divorce papers.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, 42-year-old My Tran called 911 after 4 a.m. on May 24 and told police she killed her 45-year-old husband.

Arlington Police soon arrived at the man's apartment on the 3200 block of Sweetgum Trail and found the woman sitting near the door waiting on them. Inside, police said, the man's body was found on the bed with apparent extensive head trauma.

Tran, who speaks Vietnamese, told a detective with the department fluent in Vietnamese that she waived her rights and would discuss what happened. According to police, Tran said her husband called her to his apartment to sign divorce paperwork and that she was angry over their relationship status.

Tran told the detective she brought a hammer with her because she'd considered killing him and that after she arrived at the apartment she struck him in the head six or seven times and then called 911.

According to police, Tran told them she was fully aware of her actions and would accept responsibility for killing her husband.

The woman was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a murder charge. Jail records indicate she was moved to the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday. A bond amount has not yet been set and it's unclear if she's obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

NBC 5 News My Tran, booking photo.

The man's identity has not yet been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once his family has been notified of his death.

Police said a hammer was found near the victim and the investigation into the man's death is ongoing.