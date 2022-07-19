Garland police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend's daughter, police say.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman called 911 at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she stabbed her mother's boyfriend, identified by police as 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson, in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of Apollo Road they learned the man had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Henderson, police said, later died of his injuries.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said in a statement Tuesday they were talking with witnesses to corroborate the events.

The woman, who is not being identified, is said to be cooperating.

No arrests have been made at this time and no charges have been announced.