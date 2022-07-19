Garland police

Woman Claims She Fatally Stabbed Mother's Boyfriend in Self Defense: Garland Police

A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death in an alleged self-defense incident at an apartment complex in Garland Tuesday morning

Garland police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend's daughter, police say.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman called 911 at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she stabbed her mother's boyfriend, identified by police as 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson, in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of Apollo Road they learned the man had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Henderson, police said, later died of his injuries.

Police said in a statement Tuesday they were talking with witnesses to corroborate the events.

The woman, who is not being identified, is said to be cooperating.

No arrests have been made at this time and no charges have been announced.

