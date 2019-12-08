Texas Department of Public Safety

Woman, Child Killed in Rollover Crash Near Forney

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned several times, according to DPS

DPS patrulla foto generica21
ARCHIVO

A woman and a child were killed in a single-vehicle rollover early Saturday near Forney, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded about 4:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash on FM2757. The preliminary investigation indicates that silver BMW was southbound on the road and lost control going into the curve.

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned several times, according to DPS. It was not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

The driver was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and the child was taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas. Both were pronounced dead at the hospitals, DPS said.

Their identities have not been released.

