Woman, Child Killed in Crash on I-20 in Kaufman County

A woman and her child were killed when they were struck by a vehicle along Interstate 20 in Mesquite Monday night, police say.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Monday along westbound I-20 near the High Country Lane overpass, on the eastern edge of Mesquite.

According to a police spokesman, the woman and the child had gotten out of their vehicle after it stalled. Both were then struck by a vehicle that had swerved to avoid their car.

That resulted in a chain reaction of other vehicles crashing, including an 18-wheeler, the spokesman said.

The woman and child were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

All westbound lanes of I-20 were closed overnight at FM-741 as police investigated. The highway was reopened shortly after 7 a.m.