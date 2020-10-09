Woman Charged With Murder After Illegal Silicone Butt Injection: Police

A Dallas woman known as “Jag Booty” was arrested on a murder charge after police say she gave an illegal silicone butt injection to a Fort Worth woman who later died.

Pamela Burnley, 55, was arrested Thursday in the death of Latora King on May 17.

King, 35, had gone to Burnley’s Dallas home six days earlier to get a butt injection, police said, and died at a Fort Worth hospital.

In Burnley’s arrest warrant, a homicide detective detailed the investigation.

Detectives said they subpoenaed cell phone and Facebook records which showed King and Burnley had been in touch.

Burnley went by the name “Jag Booty,” police said.

A friend told detectives she drove King to Dallas for the $1,000 procedure and met Burnley in a parking lot.

Burnley then drove King to her house where the procedure was performed, police said.

Detectives said they found messages between Burnley and King on King’s cell phone.

“Thank you so much. I made it (home),” King texted after the procedure.

“Yes baby lay down,” Burnley responded.

Several days later, King sent five photographs of her “grotesquely misshapen buttocks” covered in gauze and went to the hospital the following day, according to the arrest warrant.

Burnley’s attorney, Henry Campbell of Dallas, declined comment Friday.