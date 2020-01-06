Fort Worth

Woman Charged With Kidnapping After Driving Off With Woman’s Children, Police Say

Woman tells police she got a ride from a woman she "knew casually" and that she drove off with her kids

A woman is in jail, accused of kidnapping after driving off with two children after giving their mother a ride.

On Monday afternoon Fort Worth police said a woman asked another woman who she knew "casually by seeing her in a vehicle at the apartment complex where she resides" for a ride on Saturday.

The woman said she'd asked the woman for rides several times before but that when they arrived at their destination on Saturday she drove off before she "had an opportunity to get her kids out of the vehicle."

The driver, identified by police as Kirsten Simsbenson, was located by police along the 400 block of Meadow Hill Drive. Officers pulled Simsbenson over and took both she and the children into custody.

The children were unharmed, police said.

Simsbenson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $30,000 bond, $15,000 for each charge.

