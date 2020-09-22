Woman Charged With Injury to a Child After Disturbance at Dallas Fiesta Store

A woman has been charged with injury to a child after a disturbance at a Fiesta store in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at the store located at 3030 South Lancaster Road at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that the suspect, 25-year-old Keyana Woods, was inside the store yelling and screaming at several people.

Several witnesses, including a family with their 3-year-old child, watched as the suspect began knocking objects off of the counter, police said.

According to police, the suspect threw her cell phone into a crowded aisle where the witnesses were standing, striking the 3-year-old in the leg.

Police said child suffered a bruise to the leg and was released after being treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The suspect was arrested and charged with injury to a child, police said.