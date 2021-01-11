Woman, Boyfriend Face Murder Charges in Death of Her 8-Year-Old Son

A woman and her boyfriend both face capital murder charges in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son in Irving on Friday, police say.

Officers responded to an unconcious person call at the Magnuson Extended Stay and Suites Airport Hotel in the 100 block of W. Airport Freeway about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Irving police said.

Police said officers found Delmor Best-Curtis, 8, unresponsive on a bed. The Irving Fire Department transported Best-Curtis to Children's Medical Center Dallas where he pronounced dead.

The boy's mother Leslie Curtis, 30, and her boyfriend Codie McCrory, 29, have both been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Irving Police Department

Police said the early stages of the investigation have revealed Curtis and McCrory had "violently" abused Best-Curtis for at least the previous 10 days.

Curtis and McCrory have been in a relationship for less than one year and moved into the Magnuson Extended Stay and Suites together, with Best-Curtis, in November, police said. Best-Curtis had not been attending school recently.

Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.