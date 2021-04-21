Woman Attacked When Man Jumps Into Her Car, Police Investigating

Dallas police are investigating after a man jumped into a woman's car and attacked her.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 11 around 9:10 a.m. in the 17400 block of Dallas Parkway, not far from the Addison Airport.

Detectives said the man got into the woman's car, assaulted her and then tried to take the car.

The man was unsuccessful and ran away.

If you have any information, contact Detective S. Jedlowski #9356 by calling 214-671-3612 or emailing steven.jedlowski@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, individuals with information can contact them 24/7 by calling (214)373-TIPS.