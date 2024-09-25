Woman assaulted and robbed by 4 suspects at Northwest Dallas home, says police

Homeowners in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood are in disbelief after Dallas Police said a woman was robbed and assaulted by several suspects at her home over the weekend.

According to a statement from the Dallas Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 21 at around 10:10 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 4800 block of Elsby Ave. in the Briarwood area.

Police said that based on their preliminary investigation, four unknown suspects robbed and assaulted a woman. DPD said there was no medical transport reported and the investigation is ongoing.

They didn't release any other details such as the suspects' descriptions or what exactly happened that night.

Neighbors who live in the area are on edge as they try to piece together what took place in their community.

"There's always cops patrolling especially down this one street over here that's a little more isolated, so again I never really felt unsafe so the whole thing is shocking," said Jessika Green who has lived in the neighborhood for two years. "Generally we've been really happy. We moved from downtown near the Farmer's Market so we felt like this was much safer."

The Briarwood Crime Watch and Neighborhood Association said it's working with police and their Expanded Neighborhood Patrol(ENP) officer for the neighborhood. They've also sent out messages to homeowners to make them aware of the situation.

As police continue to work on the investigation, some families are frustrated with the limited information from officials and want to know if this was an isolated incident.

Briarwood is a small community nestled above Lovers Lane, east of Love Field Airport and west of the Dallas North Tollway. It's a quiet community that's highly sought after for its location, tight-knit community and security.