Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police

A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.

They caught the female suspect hiding in a vehicle and she still had the knife in her pocket!

As she was fleeing, she jumped into another citizen's car and attempted to hide from officers while the citizen summoned more help from officers.

"I love jumping calls with my team and responding in whatever capacity I can," said Chief Cook. "Bottom line, the team did a phenomenal job in apprehending a first-degree felony suspect."

The suspect will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.