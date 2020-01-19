Woman Arrested in Louisiana for Deadly Stabbing of Arlington Man

Authorities arrested a woman Saturday in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Arlington on Jan. 11, police say.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Leah Franklin, 31, in Shreveport, Louisiana Saturday and charged her with the murder of Antonio Daniel Merle in Arlington.

Arlington police said officers found Merle suffering from a stab wound in the 5700 block of Prescott Drive at 2:44 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Merle was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Franklin remained in the Shreveport Jail, awaiting extradition to Arlington, police said.