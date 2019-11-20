Woman Arrested in Connection with Ponder Stabbing Death

A second person has been arrested in connection with the the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in a Denton creek, police say.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Kyrstin Danea Ross and arrested her in Alvord on Sunday.

Ross has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris, whose body was found Nov. 3 by a group of people fishing in a creek near Farm-to-Market Road 2499, police said.

Police said Ross is an associate of Tanner Brock, who was also charged with Harris' murder on Nov. 8.

Ross and Brock are each being held in the Denton County Jail on $500,000 bond. It's not clear if either have obtained an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.