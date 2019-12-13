Dallas

Woman Arrested in Connection with Dallas Shooting: Police

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting on Empire Central in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dallas on Friday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Empire Central on Friday at about 4:00 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

During their investigation, police discovered that the victim was shot by a female suspect after a brief verbal altercation, police say.

Dallas police say that officers were able to locate the suspect and placed her under arrest. She was taken to Jack Evans Headquarters and interviewed by detectives before being transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police say.

Dallas police say the incident is still under investigation.

