Woman Arrested for Murder in Husband's Drowning Death: Denton Police

According to Denton Police Department, a woman has been arrested for Murder after her husband's drowning death on Tuesday.

Officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased male in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road.

Police say 44-year-old Dora Maldonado initially told officers that an unknown male was involved in her husband's drowning, then she later told detectives that this male did not exist and that she was responsible for her husband's drowning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Denton Fire personnel.

His identity will be released pending official identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and notification of family.

Maldonado is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bail set at $500,000.