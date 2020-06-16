Mansfield

Woman Accused of Shattering Mansfield Police Cruiser Window, Door to Police HQ

Mansfield TX police
NBC 5 News

The Mansfield Police Department arrested a woman Monday they believe is responsible for shattering the glass front door at the Mansfield Public Safety Building.

According to Mansfield police, the woman approached an officer patrolling on Farm-to-Market Road 917 and "began yelling while striking his passenger window with [a metal] object until the glass broke."

The officer took the woman into custody, where police said they determined she is the same woman that shattered the glass front door Saturday.

She was charged with two counts of intentional criminal mischief. At the time, police say a motive is unknown.

Good news…the woman who shattered our glass front door at the Public Safety Building was arrested today. In a...

Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Monday, June 15, 2020

This article tagged under:

MansfieldMansfield police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us