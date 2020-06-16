Woman Accused of Shattering Mansfield Police Cruiser Window, Door to Police HQ

The Mansfield Police Department arrested a woman Monday they believe is responsible for shattering the glass front door at the Mansfield Public Safety Building.

According to Mansfield police, the woman approached an officer patrolling on Farm-to-Market Road 917 and "began yelling while striking his passenger window with [a metal] object until the glass broke."

The officer took the woman into custody, where police said they determined she is the same woman that shattered the glass front door Saturday.

She was charged with two counts of intentional criminal mischief. At the time, police say a motive is unknown.