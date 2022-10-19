Woman Arrested, Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter in Crash That Killed Dallas Officer Jacob Arellano

A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of the Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 last week.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Mayra Rebollar Pineda, 31, was intoxicated while operating a 2015 beige Nissan Altima when was involved in a wrong-way crash that led to the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

The crash occurred on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard shortly before midnight on Oct. 11. At the time of the crash, only one of Rebollar Pineda's headlights was illuminated, police said.

Police said Rebollar Pineda crashed into Arellano's car, a 2022 white Kia Telluride, causing his vehicle to travel into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. Arellano’s vehicle then rolled several times and stopped on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

According to the Dallas Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Rebollar Pineda in the driver's seat of her car with her seat belt still attached. Police said she was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Arellano was taken to Methodist Medical Center in Dallas with serious bodily injuries including a broken pelvis and a large laceration on his head, police said.

Police said Rebollar Pineda was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with two broken legs and a broken pelvis. A complete toxicology report showed that Rebollar Pineda's blood alcohol level between 0.2 and 0.22, roughly 2.5 times the legal limit.

According to police, Rebollar Pineda was arrested on Monday and taken to Lew Sterrett Jail in Dallas.

Arrest warrant documents state that Rebollar Pineda was arrested "due to having lost the normal use of her mental or physical faculties by reason of the introduction of alcohol, a controlled substance, a drug, a dangerous drug, a combination of two or more of those substances or any other substance into the body and not being able to operate a motor vehicle safely."

Jacob Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019 and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division. A memorial for Arellano is growing on his cruiser parked outside the department's substation.

Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend, a young son, and three siblings, including a brother who is also a Dallas police officer.

The visitation for Officer Arellano will be held at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 South Floyd Road in Richardson, Texas 75080 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Dallas Police Department Honors will be rendered at the end of the service.

On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., a Funeral Mass will take place at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 673 Old Hueco Tanks Road, El Paso, Texas 79927.