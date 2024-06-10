Woman arrested after Plano apartments pool shooting spurred by argument, police say

An attack in which a woman was shot by another woman near the swimming pool of an apartment complex resulted from an argument, authorities said Monday.

Brandi Morris, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of another woman around midnight on Saturday, June 8.

Plano Police said officers responded to the 7100 block of Chase Oaks Boulevard. Once they arrived, they learned that there was a verbal dispute between Morris and another woman.

Plano Police Brandi Morris, 39, allegedly shot another woman near the pool of an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Chase Oaks Blvd. on Saturday, June 8.

Police believe the argument escalated to a shooting in which Morris allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the lower part of her body. Another person at the scene was able to take the gun away from Morris.

Officers on the scene gave the victim medical attention, and paramedics took her to a local hospital.

Morris was taken into custody by police and booked into jail on her charge.