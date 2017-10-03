Woman Arrested in Dallas After Crashing Into Five Vehicles

Dallas police arrested a 51-year-old woman after she allegedly crashed into five parked vehicles near Lafayette Street and Fitzhugh Avenue.



According to officials, the collisions happened Tuesday morning when Desire Ashcraft was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

All five vehicles belong to one family, who are now trying to figure out who is going to pay for all the damage.

"We have no vehicles now. My dad has no car to go work, and we’re losing money, because we don't even know who's going to pay for all this," said Perla Villasenor.

The family states that they had to park on the street because the apartment complex only allows one car inside.

"Everyone woke up after a loud noise. We went outside, but the woman was already on the street, and minutes later an ambulance showed up," said Villasenor during an interview with our sister station Telemundo 39.



The family has been given 24 hours to remove the vehicles from the street, but police advised them to contact their insurance company to handle the situation.