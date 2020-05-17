Woman Arrested After Backing Vehicle Into Police Cruiser

Officers arrested a woman they say backed a vehicle into a police cruiser after a confrontation at a Dallas gas station early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers arrived at Fuel City in the 800 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

A 21-year-old woman told them she had been assaulted by some people nearby. While an officer talked to her, police said she drove her car toward the people she said assaulted her.

The woman then got out of the car and confronted the individuals, police said.

She ultimately got back into her vehicle, backed into a Dallas police cruiser, struck a second vehicle and eventually struck a bridge pillar, where her car stopped, police said.

The woman was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a public servant and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Dallas police did not release the woman's name Sunday.