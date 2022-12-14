Woman Arrested, Accused of Stealing Mail From North Texas Churches

A Houston woman is in custody, accused in several cases of mail thefts from churches in Flower Mound, police say.

Flower Mound police on Monday detailed the arrest and investigation into multiple reports of mail thefts and check forgeries made in early November.

According to police, an investigation led officers to identify 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz of Houston as a suspect. She was taken into custody Nov. 17 after being spotted at a local church and pulled over.

Officers found she had "numerous checks made out to area churches by different account holders" but her name wasn't on any of the accounts.

Munoz-Paz was held in the Denton County jail on a charge of mail theft, forgery of a governmental instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. It's not yet clear whether she is being represented by an attorney.

Police say they believe she is linked to more than 50 different cases of mail thefts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Her case has been forwarded to the United States Postal Inspectors for further investigation.