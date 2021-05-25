Woman Accused of Starting Two Fires in Denton

A woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of starting two fires in Denton County in the last week.

The Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday they charged 45-yr-old Jennifer Spillane with arson in two unrelated fires at a motel and drugstore.

The first fire was at the Holiday Lodge motel along the 1000 block of E. University Drive. Fire officials said someone started a fire at the motel on Thursday, May 20 causing an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The second fire occurred four days later behind the Drug Emporium on the 700 block of W. University Drive. Fire officials said someone set fire to a bail of cardboard which then damaged the building's exterior.

Fire officials said interviews and evidence led them to develop Spillane as a suspect in the fires, though they didn't release any other specific information about the investigation or what led them to her as a suspect.

NBC 5 News/Denton Fire Department

The investigation into the fires is ongoing and fire officials said additional charges may follow.

Spillane is in custody and bail has not yet been set. It's also not clear if she's obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information about the fires, suspect, or investigations is asked to contact Deputy Jacob Cooper with the Denton Fire Marshal's Office at 940-349-8867.