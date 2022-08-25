Woman Accused in Racially-Charged Confrontation Recorded Outside Popular Plano Restaurant Arrested

A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially-charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night.

Video of the interaction was recorded by one of the women involved and was shared online.

In that video, a woman who identified herself as a Mexican-American can be heard directing a number of racially-charged statements toward the group including, "Go back to India," and "We don't want you here."

The woman could also be seen physically confronting the group in the public parking lot attempting to stop them from recording video of her with their mobile phones.

As the confrontation continues in the video, one of the women dials 911 and asks for officers to hurry.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot on the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway at about 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they said several women reported being assaulted by the woman who was still at the scene.

At about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Plano Police Department arrested the woman and identified her as Esmeralda Upton. Police said Upton is being charged with assault bodily injury and terroristic threat, both misdemeanors, and that she was being held on bonds totaling $10,000.

It's not clear if Upton has obtained an attorney and it's not immediately clear what happened between Upton and the group before they started recording.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said the department's Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Plano Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.