Woman, 82, Shot Through Back Door of Fort Worth Home

An 82-year-old woman is recovering after being shot through her back door late Thursday night.

According to Fort Worth Police, at about 9 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at home on the 1400 block of Circle Park Boulevard.

Officers and MedStar personnel arrived to find Graciela Flores injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

Flores told police she'd been inside her North Side Fort Worth home when someone approached her back door. At first, she told police she thought the person was a relative and called out that person's name. Flores said she then heard a gunshot followed by sudden pain in her abdomen and the sight of blood.

First responders transported the woman to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Thursday night she was listed in stable condition. Her current condition is not known.

According to a police report on the shooting, officers arrested 35-year-old Johnathan Howard at about 4:30 a.m. and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Police did not say what led them to connect Howard to the shooting or what additional charges he is expected to face. It's not clear if Howard has obtained an attorney.

NBC 5 News, Fort Worth Police Department Jonathan Howard. booking photo, inset.

Howard was arrested on the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, about two blocks away from where the shooting occurred on Circle Park Boulevard.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed by officials. The Fort Worth Police gun violence unit is investigating the shooting.