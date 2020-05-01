Wolfgang Puck’s Reunion Tower Restaurant Not to Reopen

Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty restaurant that has served patrons atop Reunion Tower since 2009 will not reopen according to the restaurant's organization.

Reunion Tower has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic where the restaurant was located.

The Wolfgang Puck organization released a statement saying, "Given this extended closure, in combination with the unknown timeline due to the coronavirus, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck will not reopen."

"I am very proud of the dining experience we created at Five Sixty and the talented team who have worked so hard for us over these past 11 years. We are grateful to our loyal clients and to the Dallas community for their support," said Wolfgang Puck, chef and owner.

Wolfgang Puck maintains a strong presence in the Dallas market through his Wolfgang Puck Catering operations including in-home and on-location events and in the following venues: Union Station, Perot Museum of Nature & Science, Nasher Sculpture Center, AT&T Performing Arts Center and The Theatre at Grand Prairie.