The Dallas Wings are searching for a new leader after parting ways with head coach Latricia Trammell on Friday following an unimpressive season where her squad won fewer than 25% of their games.

Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb announced they'd fired Trammell after two years leading the team and thanked her for her efforts.

“After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings,” said Bibb. “On behalf of our entire organization, I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward.”

Trammell went 31-49 across her two seasons with the team, including 2-3 in playoff appearances.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Wings finished the 2024 season in 11th place, with a 9-31 standing, missing the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Bibb said the decision aligned with previous "long-term strategic investments," such as the relocation to Dallas, the new practice facility and the renovation of the Dallas Memorial Coliseum.

“These investments will best position the Dallas Wings to continue to be a leader on and off the court as the team pursues WNBA Championships while making a consistent positive impact in our community," Bibb said.

In addition to a new head coach, the Wings will also hire a general manager who will be responsible for hiring a new head coach.

“As part of our year-end review process, and in conjunction with our organizational long-term strategic planning, I have decided to expand and strengthen our basketball operations through the hiring of a general manager who will oversee the day-to-day operation of our basketball group,” said Bibb. “The search for this individual has already begun and I hope to have more news on this hire soon. The general manager will lead the search for the next head coach of the Dallas Wings.