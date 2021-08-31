Witnesses: Small Plane Stalled Before Deadly Texas Crash

Witnesses said a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on Aug. 21, killing a man and his teenage son, appeared to stall before crashing, federal investigators said Tuesday.

The single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed shortly after takeoff from Flying Oaks Airfield, a small private airfield near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses told the National Transportation Safety Board that the aircraft appeared to stall about 100 feet above the ground and crashed, according to an NTSB preliminary report. No cause for the stall has been determined yet.

Charles Schwantz, the 55-year-old pilot, was in the back seat of the cockpit with son Jack Schwantz, 18, in front, the NTSB reported. The NTSB said there were flight controls in both positions but only the front had flight instruments. The Azle residents were killed in the crash.