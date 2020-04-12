With Concert Halls Closed, a Family Symphony Performs in Street for Neighbors

The symphony may not be able to perform these days for crowds in a normal concert hall, but a family of musicians in Fort Worth is taking their talent to a new venue and a new audience – their neighbors in the city's Mistletoe Heights neighborhood.

Kathryn Perry usually plays the violin for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Her husband Brian is a double bassist for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Their daughters Madeleine and Margaret play the violin and cello.

They performed a mini-concert Sunday for residents along Clara Street, the first of three performances Sunday evening.

As a few dozen neighbors watched from front yards, the Perrys performed in the street out front.

"That's a big thing among many musicians right now, is figuring out ways to keep putting our music out there,” Brian Perry said. “This is not exactly Beethoven and Mozart that we're normally used to, but it's something that brings a smile to our community's face."

A smile, they said, is something everyone needs now.

"Good music has a staying power," Kathryn Perry said. “So we're just trying to perform some of those great tunes for them and hopefully give them a sense of hope that moving forward maybe things will get better."

They've performed more than a dozen street concerts so far and plan to keep at it.

They're not sure for how long.

"It's strange how there's such a new normal every week or two of, how long is this going to go on? And we're not sure,” Kathryn Perry said.

For now, instead of a packed concert hall, it's a packed front yard.

But the standing ovations are the same.