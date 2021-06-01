With 927,720 People, Fort Worth is Now 12th Largest U.S. City

New U.S. Census estimates show Fort Worth has jumped from 13th to the 12th largest city in the country.

The new numbers show Fort Worth had a population of 927,720 in 2020. That’s an increase of 179,000 people since 2010.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It means Fort Worth had the highest percentage increase of any American city except for Seattle.

The numbers are the census bureau's latest estimates for 2020 and its final count has not been released.

Fort Worth’s population is now just behind Austin (978,763) and just ahead of Jacksonville, Florida (population 823,146).

“Fort Worth’s move to the 12th largest city in the United States was expected but that doesn’t make the news any less exciting,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “Growth, especially the explosive growth we are seeing in Fort Worth, is always challenging for a city, but it is in that growth there is also massive opportunity.”

Dallas, meanwhile, is the 9th largest city in the U.S. with 1,343,266 people.

Arlington remains the third-largest city in North Texas with a population of 398,864 -- an increase of just 34 people since 2019. Arlington is the 55th largest in the U.S.