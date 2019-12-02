Wise County Man Dies After Fall While Hanging Christmas Lights

Gallegos family photo

A Wise County man died Saturday after he fell while hanging Christmas lights for a client in Rhome, a family member confirms.

Felipe Gallegos, 39, fell from a roof while hanging Christmas lights, his wife told NBC 5. The couple own a business putting up Christmas lights and washing windows.

Gallegos suffered a skull and chest fracture and died later Saturday at Medical City Denton, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Gallegos left behind a wife and a teenage son.

