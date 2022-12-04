In Wise County, a community is grieving the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

A church that was once the staging area for search efforts is now a place of hope and healing as they process the tragedy.

A memorial is growing outside the First Baptist Church of Cottondale not far from where the little girl went missing. It’s the first Sunday service since the news of her death and the community is grappling with how to move forward.

It’s not a Sunday like most others. More than ever, the congregation clings to their faith and hope for better days ahead. Senior Pastor Charles Pugh has a young granddaughter who reminds him of Athena Strand and the moments her family will miss.

“She comes crawling up my lap, she called me Pappy. She said ‘I love you, Pappy.’ And I just thought about Athena. It made me start crying. It made me hug her for a good while,” said Pugh.

Pugh said he always felt like their tight-knit community was insulated. That sense of safety had now been violated. He said other parents are worried for their children.

“Even though we’ve got several acres and there’s a driveway and fences and gates, ‘I’m going to reconsider letting my kids play outside without somebody older watching,’” Pugh recalls some parents saying recently.

Associate Pastor Phil Erickson’s son attended school with Athena and shared a classroom with her.

“I told him now he’s going to go back to school and a lot of his classmates are going to be sad and they’re not going to know how to feel,” said Erickson. “And I said you just be a friend like Athena was a friend to you. You be a friend to them.”

During the search, the Church was a staging area for law enforcement and family. Members said their faith and the strength of the community will carry them forward.

Nancy Wheeler lives not far from where Athena went missing. She said Sunday’s message reminded her of something a friend told her during her own time of grief.

“Just breathe and do the next right thing. It’s one day at a time,” she said.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the church Tuesday evening in honor of Athena.