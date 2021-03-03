Dallas

Winter Storm Creates Large Pothole on Dallas Highway, Damages Several Cars

Texas Sky Ranger spotted exposed rebar and missing pavement

By Logan McElroy

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Three drivers reported damage to their cars after driving over a large hole on the R.L. Thornton Freeway near where Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 split into U.S. 75.

Each of the drivers had to pull over onto the service road to assess the damage.

The winter storm in mid-February is to blame for the gaping hole, due to freezing temperatures forcing the water to expand in the ground and weaken the pavement.

Once the ice disappears, the weakened ground cracks, crumbles, and leaves roads with vehicle-threatening potholes.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area and saw exposed rebar as missing pavement spanning nearly half of the middle lane on R.L. Thornton Freeway. Just after 4:30 p.m. Texas Sky Ranger showed Texas Department of Transportation crews working to repair the road. Traffic was reduced to one right lane in the area.

Other dangerous potholes or road problems in the city can be reported on the City of Dallas website here or by calling 214-670-3111.

