The nonprofit Wings of Rescue is flying out of Fort Worth to deliver their 60,000th pet to safety.

The mission will take 95 dogs and cats from Fort Worth to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Everett, Washington on Saturday.

One of the pets on the flight is a one-year-old redbone coonhound named Ophelia, the 60,000th pet to be flown to safety by Wings of Rescue.

The mission will free up space at the Fort Worth shelter, allowing even more pets to be rescued.