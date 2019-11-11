Winds Threaten to Slow Work on Prairie Lights’ Set Up

Monday’s whipping winds briefly slowed work to complete a Grand Prairie holiday tradition.

City crews braved the drastic change in temperature throughout the day working to finish setting up for the 13th annual Prairie Lights drive-thru light park in Grand Prairie.

For the most part the light displays are up and ready for visitors to drive through Lynn Creek Park.

Crews that were working on light tunnels were forced to come down off of lifts because of the strong wind gusts.

However, the only thing that will stop work altogether is lightning which was not the case on Monday.

"On Thanksgiving night we’re open to the public and there’s a lot of traditions that start on Thanksgiving night," said Duane Strawn, assistant director of parks for the city of Grand Prairie. "It's important to me and it's important to the crew that we're 100 percent ready to go and we don't disappoint anyone on Thanksgiving night."

