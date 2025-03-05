Winds cause delays, cancellations at DFW Airport

The wind caused a major inconvenience for people flying in and out of DFW Airport on Tuesday. Departures and arrivals, according to the FAA, were delayed on average by more than five hours. By 9 p.m. Tuesday, 695 delays were reported, and upwards of 600 cancellations had a ripple effect into Wednesday.

Several passengers at DFW Airport who had planned to depart Tuesday had to give it another try Wednesday. DFW passenger Laura King planned to be in the D.C. area by Tuesday afternoon until weather derailed her schedule.

“They put me on a three o’clock, then a four o’clock, then a five o’clock, then a six o’clock,” she said.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center said a Traffic Management Program was in effect for much of the day for flights in and out of the airport. By midday, about 400 flights had been delayed and more than 200 canceled before ballooning to more than 600 by Tuesday evening.

Karim Kargozar arrived at DFW Airport for a business flight that never got off the ground, so he chose to rearrange his workweek.

“They told us to get out of the plane, wait until the wind calms down. I said if I wait until the wind calms down, I’m going to miss my meeting,” he said. “I said I’m going to talk to my boss and work remote this week. She said that’s alright.”

All of this happened as a reddish-brown haze settled over much of the metroplex, with dust and other particles being tossed around.

The wind advisory was in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday.