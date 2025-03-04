Wind rips roof from Cedar Hill home, damages several nearby properties

Inside Antwone Dussett’s Cedar Hill home, it’s too soon to know what can be salvaged.

He said his family was sheltering just a few yards away in the primary closet when the roof was ripped from their living room around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Drywall, insulation and other debris rained down as water soaked the family’s first floor.

“I’m from Los Angeles originally, so it sounded almost like an earthquake with everything rumbling and moving and then you could hear the chaos of the wind and the shutters and everything flapping,” said Antwone Dussett.

While Dussett’s house appeared to take the hardest hit, several homes within the Stone Hill neighborhood were damaged as high winds whipped through the subdivision.

Dozens of fences were downed.

Trees were knocked over and shingles ripped from roofs.

Those who were still asleep say they leaped from bed as security alarms started to sound.

“Never in my life and I’m from Michigan. These storms are even kind of scaring this midwestern girl,” said Kamilah Weems.

While cleanup will be minor for some, Dussett says his family expects to be displaced for two to three months.

Rather than focus on what’s been lost, he said he’s filled with gratitude.

A couch now buried by debris was where his wife was watching the news as the storm moved in moments before gathering their family to seek shelter.

“All you can do is count your blessings and make sure that everyone is safe from that standpoint. You can always get things back but you can’t get back life,” he said.

The storm also snapped a nearby power pole leaving people in the neighborhood in the dark.