Wilmer-Hutchins community call possible school security camera video eye-opening

A teenager is in custody, facing felony charges in connection with Tuesday's shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School that hospitalized five students, officials say.

School leaders told NBC 5 the gun used in the Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting didn’t come inside the building during the morning when students passed through metal detectors.

School security cameras appear to show the gunman entering the school moments before the shooting.

The video may be difficult to watch, but if accurate, it does answer several questions about what happened at the school.

Two sources who work inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School say the video appears authentic.

They tell us it happened in an area called Main Street, where several hallways intersect and where students were shot on Tuesday.

According to a police document, someone let the gunman inside, he walked until he saw a specific group of students and opened fire.

The video matches that account.

One Wilmer-Hutchins area mother started shaking as she watched the video, thinking about her son.

"Last year, the same thing", she told us. "I’m scared."

In the video, you can see students running except one who is on the ground, appearing unable to move. The student on the ground has an interaction with a person in a black hoodie who may be the gunman.

The person in the hoodie runs off.

Watching the child on the ground shook parents.

“That mother, knowing what her son went through what that feels like. I know what it’s like because I went through it with my child," said Shalonda Gilmore.

Gilmore's son was killed due to violence nearly three years ago and Gilmore still wears a shirt with his name on it. She says this incident could have ended in death, like it did for her son.

“It’s not safe anywhere, it’s crazy and it’s sad, not even just for certain people, but these communities around here, it’s just sad," she said.

It’s unclear at this point if the door the gunman used to get into the school was locked from the outside, but parents say the semantics of what happened don't matter as much as the fact that students are bringing guns to school and feel this is a way to solve their arguments.

“You are under assumption they’re in school, they’re alright, then you hear it’s a shooting or anything like that, it’s scary," said Marcus Small, a parent.

There are still many questions about what, if anything, anyone could have done to prevent this, and how to keep students safe moving forward.

School buildings have to have doors in numerous locations for the fire code, and unlike airports, there’s not money to have security manning every door.