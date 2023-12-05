Wilmer boy returned to North Texas, sister speaks on new normal as his caregiver

It's been just over a week since 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was found unharmed in Mexico. He was at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert following the murder of his mother. Police believe the boy's father, Juan Aguilar-Cano, killed her before heading across the border with their son.

NBC 5 sat down with his older sister to talk about how they’re adjusting to their new life together.

Zuri Lopez said she thinks of her mother often. She was the one who seemed to have all the right answers. Lopez has now taken on the role of caregiver for her little brother since his return a little over a week ago.

“There's a lot of things I need help on with Ian and the only one who would know is her and I don't know who else to ask,” Lopez said.

Their new normal is the result of a series of traumatic events. Ian was the subject of a Statewide AMBER Alert in November after he was taken from his Wilmer home by his father, Juan Aguilar-Cano. Police later found Ian's mother Zoleika Arzate-Lopez, dead inside the home, making Aguilar-Cano the primary suspect for her murder and Ian's abduction.

Authorities eventually reunited Ian with his family at the Texas/Mexico border and discontinued the AMBER Alert on November 25. His father is still on the run.

“I feel like I truly can't heal until he answers for what he did,” said Lopez.

Lopez said they've received counseling on how to gently tell Ian the facts about what happened to their mother., allegedly at the hands of his father. Now, as they face the holidays, she said it will be a mix of hope and grief.

“We're lucky to have a lot of support. A good Christmas for him, I don't think that's an issue. I think emotionally is where it's going to be difficult, for me at least,” said Lopez.

Wilmer police are still asking the public for tips on Juan Aguilar Cano’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmer police at 972-441-6565 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Department at 214-749-864.