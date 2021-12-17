Wildlife Rescue Service Saves Baby Bobcat in Wylie

A Collin County wildlife rescue service has helped to save a hungry baby bobcat found in Wylie.

According to In-Sync Exotics, they were contacted by a good Samaritan about a baby bobcat that had been found and was obviously in need of a good meal.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The wildlife rescue service said when they arrived, they discovered a very young, friendly bobcat that was responded well to humans and likely lived in someone's house before he was found.

The bobcat was brought back to In-Sync Exotics, assessed by the veterinary team, and found to be overall healthy.

According to In-Sync Exotics, the baby bobcat, now named Jacob, is now receiving proper nutrition and care so he can grow up healthy.

The wildlife rescue service said because the baby bobcat was so imprinted on humans, he is not a viable candidate for rehabilitation and release back into the wild.

Jacob will remain at In-Sync Exotics for the rest of his life where he will be cared for by the wildlife rescue team, In-Sync Exotics said.