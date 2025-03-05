Wildfires break out across Texas as strong winds bring critical fire conditions

Much of Texas is under an increased fire threat tonight, with the state preparing to manage extremely critical wildfire conditions.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, nearly a dozen active wildfires were burning across the state as of Tuesday night.

NBC 5 has been tracking the situation statewide and speaking to first responders about the factors contributing to the heightened fire danger.

One of the fires that broke out across Texas on Tuesday afternoon was a brush fire near Cresson, on the Hood and Parker County line.

Volunteer firefighters at the scene reported that the flames threatened nearby homes before being brought under control. The fire occurred on a day when critical fire risks were high across much of the state.

A significant factor in the increased fire threat was a line of strong winds that moved across Texas on Tuesday.

In Hood County, powerful gusts shook street signs and power lines, leaving residents struggling on the roads.

“Today it’s like, it’s on steroids,” Fatima Gomez said of the windy conditions. “Just about blowing everywhere, it’s going to blow us all away.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that wildfires over 100 acres in size had ignited in Duval, Blanco and Stonewall counties.

While fires can sometimes be sparked by natural causes, that wasn’t often the case.

“We can get lightning causes, we can get causes from power lines, but ultimately 90% of our fires in Texas are caused by humans,” said Adam Turner, public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

With Texas facing some of the most widespread fire threats in recent memory on Tuesday, first responders urged Texans to be cautious.

“Especially when we’re underneath burn bans, and we’re paying attention to our weather,” Turner said. “If it’s a really windy day, it’s not a good day to go out and start a bonfire, start a campfire, because honest mistakes happen, and they can start a wildfire in the blink of an eye.”

You can see the map of ongoing wildfires in Texas here.