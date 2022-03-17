Wildfires Rage On in Eastland County

Strong winds in the forecast created a risk for fires Thursday.

A cluster of fires broke out in Eastland county. A spokesperson with Texas A&M Forest Service said at least four fires are raging in the area, and that cluster is now referred to as the “Eastern Complex.”

As of Thursday evening, some 38,383 acres had burned, and 0% contained

This created a domino effect of problems, including response resources and evacuation routes.

“What we are likely experiencing today is a Southern Plains wildfire outbreak that causes rapid grass fire growth and rapid expansion with extreme fire behavior,” said Adam Turner, Regional Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for Texas A&M TFS.

We’re told this is a developing incident that will continue to burn and change throughout the night. The fires are expected to remain at zero containment overnight. As for damage and injures, evacuations happening in Eastland and Comanche Counties.

“This is a large, developing incident and it will continue to burn and things will change throughout the night and into tomorrow,” said Turner.

No confirmed injuries as of now.