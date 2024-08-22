Wildfire risk on the rise in North Texas after days of hot, dry weather

State leaders say wildfire activity is on the rise in North Texas as days of hot and dry conditions raise the alert level for potentially dangerous outbreaks.

An alert shared by the governor’s office on Tuesday said more than 10,000 acres have burned across Texas in the past week, with the north and northwest areas of the state seeing the most risk.

“We’re not seeing wind-driven fires, we’re seeing fuel-driven fires,” said Laura Stevens, a Public Information Officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service. “They aren’t drying very quickly, so we’re seeing more active fires.”

The conditions have already impacted North Texas, with more than 230 acres burning in Parker County near Cresson last week and a grass fire breaking out in Ranger on Tuesday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service team based in Mineral Wells is taking on those fires. It is one of the units being called on to protect Texans.

“They will send resources here, particularly brush trucks or fire engines, to help out,” Stevens said of the collaborative effort with surrounding communities.

Fire departments in cities with lower fire risks have been sending tools to the fight, including bulldozers. These machines can plow gaps through the grass and brush that helps a fire burn.

“The dozers are essentially removing the fuel,” said Stevens. “The fuel burns, so they’re essentially creating fuel break lines.”

They’ve also sent a line of fire trucks and rely on an aerial attack provided by two Fire Bosses.

“It’s a plane that has pontoon floats on the bottom, and so they will essentially scoop up water from a lake,” said Stevens.

While they had the tools to disrupt these fires, responders also had a message to the community.

“Wildfires in Texas are nine times out of 10 caused by humans,” Stevens said.

Experts said Texans can reduce fire risk to their communities by following burn bans when in effect, avoiding setting fires on windy days, and calling 911 to report any unattended fires they may see.

“Because if they are mindful of these situations, it will help us as well,” said Stevens.

The governor’s office said it has called in four Blackhawk helicopters from the Texas National Guard and wildfire support teams from DSHS and the Texas A&M Forest Service.