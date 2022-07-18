1148 Fire Near Possum Kingdom Lake Forces Evacuations Monday

What to Know The 1148 Fire near Possum Kingdom Lake has burned about 500 acres and destroyed five homes.

The Red Cross set up a resource center and shelter for evacuees at the Westlake Chapel.

A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect -- drought conditions have left much of North Texas ripe for fire.

A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, authorities say.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said its crews were gathering details on the fire, dubbed the 1148 Fire, along the northern edge of the lake. As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, 500 acres were believed to have been scorched with the fire only 10% containment.

Initial reports Monday indicated the 1148 Fire was very active and about 50 homes were being evacuated. Video from the scene showed several homes engulfed in flames.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dramatic pictures posted on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the green vegetation near several homes. A tweet from the forest service appeared to show the fire burning along and north of Farm-to-Market Road 1148, which is from where officials drew the fire's name.

A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, authorities say.

Authorities have ordered additional resources to help contain the fire.

It's not yet clear how it was started.

Possum Kingdom Lake is located about 80 miles west of Fort Worth.

Update: the #1148Fire in Palo Pinto County remains an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. #txfire



Updated public information map of the fire as of July 18. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/QX02hiEjaY — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING TUESDAY

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner told the Associated Press that no injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation, but it isn't believed to have been intentionally set, Turner said.

Turner has said drought conditions in the region have left the area ripe for fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We are experiencing dry fuels to a level that we haven't seen in the past 10 years," Turner said. "Any spark that lands in tall grass or even lands in some short grass right now is liable to spark."

RESOURCE CENTER SET UP FOR EVACUEES

The Red Cross set up a resource center and shelter for evacuees at the Westlake Chapel on the west side of the lake.

Jackie Dale Gonce

CHALK MOUNTAIN FIRE BURNS 4,000 ACRES

About 55 miles to the southeast of the 1148 Fire is another large wildfire that grew in size Tuesday morning.

The Chalk Mountain Fire, burning in an area between Dinosaur Valley State Park and Chalk Mountain, is about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth and sent huge plumes of smoke into the air over Somervell County Monday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire had been very active overnight and spotted over multiple areas of Farm-to-Market Road 205. The Texas A&M Fire Service said early Tuesday that the fire has consumed about 4,000 acres and was about 10% contained.

TEXAS BURNING: INSIDE THE STORM

In April 2011, during an extreme drought, four out-of-control wildfires burning in close proximity to each other were dubbed the Possum Kingdom Complex fire. The fires scorched 150,000 acres of parched Texas ranch land and destroyed 150 homes and two churches.

Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said in the NBC 5 docu-series Inside the Storm: Texas Burning, that at that time the period from August 2010 to July 2011 was the driest 12 consecutive months on record.

Out-of-control wildfires scorch 4-million acres of Texas land in 2011. Drought, high winds and even a tropical storm fuel flames in some parts of the state. Fires spark a race to escape Possum Kingdom Lake – a favorite getaway – as they destroy homes and a state park.

Later that summer, in August, a second fire erupted near the lake called the PK 101 Ranch fire. That fire burned more than 6,000 additional acres on the south side of the lake and destroyed nearly 40 more homes.

On Sept. 4, 2011, a massive wildfire erupted in Central Texas. The Bastrop County Complex fire, east of Austin, became the most destructive wildfire in Texas history. More than 1,600 homes and structures were destroyed when 32,000 acres were scorched, including 96% of the 6,565-acre Bastrop State Park. Two people died in the fires.

During that 2011 fire season, the Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 31,000 fires burned more than four million acres across the state and destroyed 2,947 homes.

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS